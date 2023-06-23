Flushing Twp woman found dead in her home; suspect in custody

FLUSHING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Flushing Township woman was found dead in her home and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

On Tuesday, June 20 about 6:30 p.m., Flushing Township police received a call from a concerned friend of Jennifer Edenburn (Rushton), 39 of Flushing Township, said Chief Dennie VanAlstine.

The friend told police Edenburn had not shown up for work on Tuesday afternoon and had not made contact with anyone as to why, which was very uncommon for her, according to VanAlstine.

VanAlstine said Flushing Township police arrived at the Edenburn residence at 8205 Brooke Drive in the Meadowbrook Manor Mobile Home Park and observed there were no vehicles in the driveway and the home was secured. According to VanAlstine, there was no response to officers knocking on the doors.

VanAlstine said Edenburn was put in the Law Enforcement Information Network as a missing person, and she was not able to be reached by cell phone, nor had she been seen by officers.

On Wednesday, June 21 about 12:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to Meadowbrook Manor trailer park once again when the Edenburn’s vehicle was found parked behind at the end of the 116th Street next to two dumpsters, VanAlstine said, adding the vehicle had no sign of Edenburn.

Officers then gained access to the Edenburn residence and found Edenburn dead inside the home, according to VanAlstine. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was called to process the scene for evidence.

A “be on lookout” was placed out for Edenburn’s husband who was wanted for questioning regarding the death of his wife, VanAlstine said.

On Thursday, June 22 about 9:45 a.m., the suspect was located in Alpena and was taken into custody without incident, VanAlstine said, adding he has been lodged in the Genesee County Jail.

“I want to start by sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jennifer Edenburn,” VanAlstine said. “The support of her family and friends helped contribute to the investigation and apprehension of [the] suspect.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.