Friday is National Detroit-Style Pizza Day!

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Celebrate one of Detroit’s greatest contributions on Friday, June 23. It is National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, recognizing the iconic square-cut pizza.

The Detroit-style pizza, born in the birthplace of the American car and Motown, was first served at Buddy’s Pizza in 1946.

A good Detroit-style pizza has a deep and thick crust that’s also light and airy. If you really want authentic Detroit-style pizza, it’s made by layering the toppings first, then layer with cheese and finish it off with tomato sauce on top.

The pizza has grown in popularity over the past few years. You can find Detroit-style pizza from Brooklyn to Denver to Los Angeles.

If you want to eat the delicious pizza craze, visit one of 22 Buddy’s Pizza locations across Michigan. Buddy’s is also celebrating the day by donating $1 for every pizza sold at all locations to The Salvation Army.

Jet’s Pizza also serves the square-cut pizza, originating from Sterling Heights, Michigan in 1978. Customers can get 20 percent off all menu-priced pizzas when they order online using the code: DSP23. It’s available for delivery and pick-up.

“When we started making Detroit-Style Pizza back in the day, people were hooked instantly.” said John Jetts, president and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “That’s why we’ve centered our brand around this pizza. It’s that good. We’re proud to make the best Detroit-Style Pizza and are excited we’ve grown the love for it outside of the state.”

Who is a fan of Detroit-Style Pizza? Be sure to celebrate and use #DetroitStylePizzaDay on social media. In 2021, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Detroit-Style Pizza Day to be observed annually on June 23.

In 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed June 23 to be National Detroit-Style Pizza Day in Michigan.

“Detroit-style pizza has become one of Detroit’s iconic local foods and has spread to other parts of the United States; and now, it is one of the most popular food trends across the nation and is beloved by young and old alike,” the proclamation read.

