Get spiritual at psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Learn more about your future and past at the psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth on June 24 and June 25.

Rock Your World Events offers multi-day festivals with highly professional mediums and healers. There are also aura photos, iridology, pet psychics, tarot card readings, and a crystal marketplace. You can also get henna designs and make jewelry. For the body, mind, and spirit, speak with a psychic, medium, healer, or bodyworker, get an astrology chart reading and you can also do some shopping.

Each day of the festival there will be live music performances with over 100 shopping vendors.

“These are feel-good and uplifting events for everyone, designed to help people focus on all facets of who they are and to help them with body, mind, and spirit,” said Laura Moody, president of Rock Your World Events.

Each experiential event offers the chance to get a glimpse into oneself as well as your other side, according to organizers.

The event will boast a huge selection of over 200 different gems, geodes, and minerals from all over plus outer space crystal selections. These can be used for metaphysical healing and meditation, jewelry making or just to enjoy the pure beauty.

Food concessions will also be available. General admission is $10. Children under 12 are free. It is at the Harvey Kern Community Pavilion at 599 Weiss St. in Frankenmuth. Each day it runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out their website for tickets, events, and information.

