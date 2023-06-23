Get spiritual at psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth

Learn more about your future and past at the psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth on June 24 and June 25.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Learn more about your future and past at the psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth on June 24 and June 25.

Rock Your World Events offers multi-day festivals with highly professional mediums and healers. There are also aura photos, iridology, pet psychics, tarot card readings, and a crystal marketplace. You can also get henna designs and make jewelry. For the body, mind, and spirit, speak with a psychic, medium, healer, or bodyworker, get an astrology chart reading and you can also do some shopping.

Each day of the festival there will be live music performances with over 100 shopping vendors.

“These are feel-good and uplifting events for everyone, designed to help people focus on all facets of who they are and to help them with body, mind, and spirit,” said Laura Moody, president of Rock Your World Events.

Each experiential event offers the chance to get a glimpse into oneself as well as your other side, according to organizers.

The event will boast a huge selection of over 200 different gems, geodes, and minerals from all over plus outer space crystal selections. These can be used for metaphysical healing and meditation, jewelry making or just to enjoy the pure beauty.

Food concessions will also be available. General admission is $10. Children under 12 are free. It is at the Harvey Kern Community Pavilion at 599 Weiss St. in Frankenmuth. Each day it runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out their website for tickets, events, and information.

Read next:
Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, makes deal over Jan. 6 case
Ryan Kelley (R) is running for governor in Michigan.
Allegations against Burton police chief addressed in special meeting
Residents both for and against the chief spoke out Thursday.
Flint’s own Claressa Shields nominated for an ESPY
She is the only woman to be nominated in her category for Best Boxer
Community checks out Genesee County’s IGNITE program
Community members saw the impact first-hand of the IGNITE program at Genesee County Sheriff's...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Flushing Twp homicide suspect in custody
Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
Megan Drumhiller
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Residents respond to Cornfest cancellation

Latest News

Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, makes deal over Jan. 6 case
If you want to join the customer service team at the casino and hotel, prepare your resume now.
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to hold open interviews June 28
Get in touch with mind, body and spirit during these events
Psychic and holistic fairs in Frankenmuth this weekend
Flushing Twp homicide suspect in custody