Heating up Saturday, storm chance returns Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain! Finally! Although it hasn’t been for everyone, it’s nice to see much of the area getting some steady rain this afternoon.

These showers haven’t been terribly heavy, which is helpful too! They haven’t come down so hard that much of it runs off, and we’ve avoided any severe weather which is always good. They will be a nuisance for the next few hours for anything outdoors, but there are likely not many who are opposed to seeing some of this move through today.

As for the weekend ahead, we’ll have a split, with one mainly dry day and one day with a good chance for passing showers and storms.

This Evening & Overnight

As you head out for any evening plans tonight, you can use our Interactive Radar to keep tabs on any showers that pass through. These showers should remain on the lighter side, so you may still be able to get outside for outdoor events. It won’t be as ideal as a dry evening, but it may not wash them out.

Eventually late in the evening as we lose the heat of the day, the coverage of showers should diminish and we’ll trend drier overnight. There may be a lingering shower in the Thumb and near Lake Huron, but that would be isolated.

Low temperatures for Friday night. (WNEM)

Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s again tonight, with a light and variable wind. With the rain passing through today and that light wind, some fog looks possible tomorrow morning.

Saturday

If you have outdoor plans, or are flexible in your plans and are trying to decide a time between Saturday and Sunday, Saturday will be the nicer day of the two. We should have partly to mostly sunny skies through the day, with a light and variable wind that’s not overwhelming.

High temperatures for Saturday June 24th. (WNEM)

Highs will be on the very warm, arguably hot, side with some mugginess. We should land in the middle 80s to around 90 for our warmest spots, with slightly cooler temperatures to the east where a lake breeze develops.

There is only a very small chance for a shower or storm on Saturday, so if you see things become a bit darker, check in with the radar every once in awhile. Otherwise, no need to constantly look over your shoulder.

Dry weather should continue Saturday night, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Sunday

This is what the radar might look like around noon Sunday. (WNEM)

Skies will have a chance to feature some sunshine Sunday morning, but expect clouds to fill back in quickly as the day goes along. Eventually, rain and thunderstorms will become possible close to lunchtime in areas to the west near US-127, with the chance for passing showers and storms continuing from there through the afternoon and evening. It won’t be raining the whole time, but you will need to keep tabs on things if you have outdoor plans.

This is what the radar may look like on Sunday evening. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected. (WNEM)

Severe weather is not expected to be a big problem at this time, but we don’t think the chance is completely zero either. We’ll keep tabs on this through the weekend and update you as necessary.

This is what the radar may look like Sunday night. Showers will remain possible through the night. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday are expected to be warmer, but not quite as high as Saturday due to increasing clouds and the periodic showers and storms. We should still land in the 80s, but likely the lower and middle 80s.

Highs for Sunday June 25th. (WNEM)

Rainfall totals will be hard to pin down, due to the randomness of where the heaviest rain passes through. But the potential looks good for at least 0.25″ to 0.50″ for many, with the potential for those who receive downpours with thunderstorms to see over 1″ of rain.

We’ll have a chance to add even more to our rainfall totals on Monday and Tuesday, before things dry out more into Wednesday and Thursday. Your First Alert 7-Day Forecast is always available to you on our website!

