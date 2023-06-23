Images captured of planet outside the solar system

AUSTIN, Tex. (WNEM) - Images have been captured of the lowest-mass planet discovered outside the solar system.

This discovery and the images were captured by a team of astronomers, led by experts at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin which includes Midland, Michigan native Kyle Franson.

The planet, named AF Lep b, was also one of the first to be discovered using the astrometry technique. Astrometry is the measurement of movements and magnitudes of stars over years which helps researchers collect information about objects orbiting the stars, which includes planets.

AF Lep b (University of Texas in Austin)

“When we processed the observations in real time at the telescope to carefully remove the glare of the star, the planet immediately popped out and became increasingly apparent the longer we observed,” said Franson.

The UT Austen-led group captured the images of AF Lep b, which is about three times the mass of Jupiter. It orbits a young, sun-like star, AF Leporis, which is about 87.5 light years away.

The first images taken of the planet was in Dec. 2021.

Franson stated why he thinks using astrometry technique is more useful than previous approaches.

“Imaging planets is challenging,” Franson said. “We only have about 15 examples, and we think this new ‘dynamically informed’ approach will be much more efficient compared to blind surveys which have been carried out for the past two decades.”

Brendan Bowler, an assistant professor of astronomy at UT Austin and the study’s senior author, said the team plans to continue studying the new planet.

