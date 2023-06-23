Judge orders Oxford school shooter to remain in jail

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who pleaded guilty to the deadly Oxford High School shooting that happened in November 2021 was back in court on Friday, June 23.

Ethan Crumbley appeared via Zoom Friday morning as the judge decided it was in the best interest of justice for Ethan to remain in the Oakland County Jail.

The judge also decided there will not be another review hearing. The case will head into the Miller hearing on July 27.

In October, Ethan pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm with a commission of a felony.

He admitted to killing four students and injuring several others when he opened fire at Oxford High School in November 2021. He was 15 at the time of the shooting.

