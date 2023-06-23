Judge upholds air permit for controversial Ajax plant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A judge has upheld a controversial air permit issued to an asphalt plant just outside Flint city limits.

The ruling was made Tuesday, June 20 after years of protest from environmental advocates who said the asphalt plant, which opened in April, violates the clean air act and state air quality standards.

Related: Flint residents voice frustrations over asphalt plant

Earth Justice claims the plant’s location shows environmental racism as it sits in Genesee Township’s only area where the population is held by a majority of Black residents.

They added many of the residents already suffer chronic health problems due to the area’s concentration of industrial polluters and the Flint Water Crisis.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.