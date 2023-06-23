Judge upholds air permit for controversial Ajax plant

A judge has upheld a controversial air permit issued to an asphalt plant just outside Flint city limits.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A judge has upheld a controversial air permit issued to an asphalt plant just outside Flint city limits.

The ruling was made Tuesday, June 20 after years of protest from environmental advocates who said the asphalt plant, which opened in April, violates the clean air act and state air quality standards.

Earth Justice claims the plant’s location shows environmental racism as it sits in Genesee Township’s only area where the population is held by a majority of Black residents.

They added many of the residents already suffer chronic health problems due to the area’s concentration of industrial polluters and the Flint Water Crisis.

