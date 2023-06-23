Law firm representing 3 students files lawsuit in MSU shooting

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit were filed Friday against Michigan State University (MSU) in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting on campus.

This comes after lawsuits were filed by three surviving victims and the family of Alexandria Verner.

The lawsuit was filed by a law firm representing the family of Brian Fraser, the family of Arielle Anderson and Hanyang Tao.

The lawsuit alleges there were concerns about the campus’ security five months prior to the mass shootings - specifically citing surveillance systems, alert notifications, and the “inability to lock wooden classroom doors” in Berkey Hall. Other key claims include the failure to lock doors remotely and the lack of security cameras.

The lawsuit said Tao suffered a gunshot wound to his spine resulting in a closed fracture of the transverse and spinous process of the T2 vertebrae, a closed fracture in one of his ribs, fracture of the clavicle, lung contusion and other injuries as a result of the “dangerous or defective conditions on the premises.” Tao has received and will continue to receive extensive medical treatment for the rest of his life.

The lawsuit also said as a result of the “dangerous or defective conditions on the premises,” Fraser and Anderson died in the mass shooting.

