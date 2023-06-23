Local economist gives insight on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A local economist explained how the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could affect borrowers and the economy.

“My administration’s been working to provide student debt relief to millions of working- and middle-class families across the country,” Biden said in November 2022.

More than 40 million borrowers in the United States are anxiously awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision regarding whether Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be given the green light.

The decision is expected to be released before the end of June, and if approved, eligible borrowers will see up to $20,000 in debt canceled.

Timothy Nash, an economist at Northwood University said he doesn’t think that’s likely.

“I do think that the court will rule against the president,” Nash said “It will rule that he doesn’t have the authority. That is something set by the rules of Congress.”

Interest on student loans will resume on Sept. 1, which is roughly around the time the pandemic pause is set to end.

Nash said that’s going to have an impact on the economy.

“Retail sales and clothing will decline. Dining out, those 45 million people are not going to be dining out as much so that’s going to have a negative impact on the economy. When you look at it collectively over the course of a year, that’s between $4,000-5,000 that you could’ve used to make a down payment on a new car or to go on vacation.”

Nash said with the country already in debt, this is not a good time to offer student loan forgiveness.

“The deficit for this fiscal year is running $1.7 trillion and it will probably at the end of the fiscal year, at the end of September, it’ll probably be over $2 trillion.”

If the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s plan, student loan payments will resume in October.

