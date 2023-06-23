Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Watch the skies—the Michigan Air National Guard will conduct flyovers of nine Michigan communities, including Lansing, on Tuesday.

The flyovers on June 27 will commemorate 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Air Force refueling aircrafts will be flying similar flyovers around the country to mark the centennial.

Michigan residents can see KC-135 Stratotankers fly in formation with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs over the following locations:

Blue Water Bridge, Port Huron, approximately at 10:20 a.m.

Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and downtown Alpena, approximately at 10:40 a.m.

Mackinac Bridge and Mackinaw City, approximately at 10:50 a.m.

Sleeping Bear Dunes area near Maple City, approximately at 11:15 a.m.

Downtown Grand Rapids, approximately at 11:45 a.m.

Battle Creek Air National Guard Base and Battle Creek, approximately at 11:55 a.m.

The Michigan State Capitol and downtown Lansing, approximately at 12:05 p.m.

The Detroit River, approximately at 12:30 p.m.

Selfridge Air National Guard Base, approximately at 12:35 p.m.

The Michigan KC-135s and A-10s are based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and operated by Airmen from the 127th Wing, comprising about 1,700 military and civilian personnel.

With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces, Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the effectiveness of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

Following the flyovers, those who captured pictures of the event are invited to share them on the 127th Wing’s Facebook page or the unit’s Instagram page @127Wing with the tag #SANGBTanker100. Ten people will be selected randomly from those who share photos and will be contacted by the 127th Wing via social media to receive a unit patch.

