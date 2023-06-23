Movies Under Stars returns for summer

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Movies Under the Stars in Saginaw has returned for the summer.

The annual film series is hosted by Communities First, Inc. This year, the event will offer three family-friendly films and pre-movie parties at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park, located at 303 Johnson St.

The event is free, but patrons are encouraged to register here.

The pre-movie party starts at 7 p.m. with movies beginning at dusk. The lineup is as follows:

  • July 14 Wall-E
  • Aug. 4  Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Aug. 18 – The Super Mario Bros Movie

“This is one of our most popular events and we are excited that we can continue to offer this fun experience to the communities that we serve,” said Glenn Wilson, president and CEO of Communities First.

