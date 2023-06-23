‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. dies, family member says

Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd...
Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits died at 49, according to several reports.

People magazine reports Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darrell wrote in the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Myers appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in January 2022 and weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show.

He continued to document his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel and launched “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show.”

His god-sister Sonya Hines created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Flushing Twp homicide suspect in custody
Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest
Megan Drumhiller
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Residents respond to Cornfest cancellation

Latest News

Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family's backyard pool
FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Kyle Petty is interviewing NASCAR star Kyle Busch on the season premiere of 'Dinner Drive' on...
Circle’s ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty’ returns for season premiere, featuring NASCAR star Kyle Busch
Ethan Crumbley
Judge orders Oxford school shooter to remain in jail