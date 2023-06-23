Recall language approved for 2 library board members

The controversy continues over library books in Caro, and what section the books are placed in.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The controversy continues over library books in Caro, and what section the books are placed in.

Caro Area Library Board Member Jordyn Nordstrom said the Tuscola County Election Committee approved recall language against her and another board member, Stacy Crutchfield.

“The recall language in this case is muddy and infactual. It was written in hopes of pulling one over on the community to make them believe Mrs. Crutchfield and I are ineffectual officials that do not care about their people,” Nordstrom said.

Those who filed the recall language have to get supporting signatures by August for the recall to appear on a ballot for voters.

The recall attempt stems from a debate over three books in the children’s section of the library. Many say the books - “It’s Perfectly Normal,” “Sex Is a Funny Word,” and “Let’s Talk About It” - are explicit and want them moved to the adult section.

The first recall attempt was denied back in May.

Both board members can appeal.

