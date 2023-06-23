Saginaw Twp school leaders create post bond election survey

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of their failed bond proposal, Saginaw Township school leaders want to know what happened.

School leaders have prepared an online survey to pick the minds of voters who rejected a nearly $243 million proposal by a more than 3-to-1 margin in May.

The money would have gone toward demolishing and rebuilding part of Heritage High School and improving the district’s other school buildings.

Leaders want to know what voters liked and didn’t like about the proposal for the next time.

The survey will be open through July 13.

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, June 22