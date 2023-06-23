Showers returning for some today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite the one-off showers here and there, we’re finally able to say that a bit more rain returns to Mid-Michigan today! Not everyone will see this rain and won’t be a lot, but it is going to be a good primer for more rain heading our way in back-half of the weekend.

The Drought Monitor update on Thursday brought a slight extension of the Moderate Drought, and the addition of Severe Drought to our southwest. Overall, conditions are still extremely dry in Mid-Michigan so any rain is going to be a good thing.

Today

Early this morning rain showers are starting to exit Ontario and head our way. The initial shower out ahead of the main line are dissipating as they run into drier air. You may see a sprinkle out of that, but the actual rain will start to pick up more during the mid-morning hours (8 to 9 AM) in Sanilac and Lapeer Counties.

Rain will arrive in Sanilac and Lapeer Counites around 8 to 9 AM. (WNEM)

Those showers will be into Flint by the late-morning, and by noon an isolated shower is not impossible in the Tri-Cities (especially Bay City and Saginaw). During this time, showers will be scattered across the Thumb, but it will be a light rain.

Midday we'll see rain moving across more of the Thumb. (WNEM)

Going through the afternoon, the isolated shower chance in the Tri-Cities will continue, while rain will stay slightly more persistent in Flint, Lapeer, and across the Thumb. By the evening those showers will start to dissipate.

Some scattered showers will remain around 6 PM. (WNEM)

Rain totals today will not be heavy by any means. We’re expecting up to around 0.10″ in the Thumb, while the Tri-Cities will likely only see a trace or a few hundredths. Our western and northern counties are expected to miss out on the rain in its entirety today.

Rain totals only make their way up to 0.1" at most. (WNEM)

In our high temperatures today, it will be very evident where we do and don’t see rain. Anyone who does, your temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 60s. If you’re not going to see rain, you highs will still reach up to about 80 degrees.

Friday will see cooler temperatures where the rain is. (WNEM)

Tonight

Into the overnight any showers remaining will end around midnight. Any shower that does remain before midnight will just be in the northern Thumb. Otherwise, the rest of the night is partly to mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees. The wind will also be calm.

Friday night will stay mild. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Tomorrow we continue to see a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm. We’ll have just enough moisture and humidity, as well as the heat, where a shower or storm could bubble itself up. Overall, plan for a dry day as the chance of pop-up activity Saturday is quite small. It will be a warm -- even hot -- day with highs around 87 degrees and dew points between 60 and 65 degrees. The wind will be light too with a northeast direction at 5 to 10 mph. Lows on Saturday night fall to around 64 degrees.

Saturday will be well into the 80s, possibly even near 90. (WNEM)

Sunday will start off dry in the morning, possibly even with some partly cloudy skies! More clouds will start to move in during the afternoon as the low and cold front approach. This will allow rain showers to begin forming during the afternoon along with some thunderstorms. We’ll need to keep an eye on thunderstorms at this time because there is a small chance for some to be strong, possibly even severe. We’ll have ingredients there like the warmth, moisture, and lifting from the cold front. This is something we’ll monitor through the weekend and keep you updated on. Additionally, while it’s still a little early for rain totals in the Sunday through Tuesday timeframe, early signs are pointing towards 0.5″+ being easily reachable.

Rain and some t-storms are possible Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday are expected to reach up to around 86 degrees with dew points at the same level as Saturday. The only caveat for high temperatures is going to be that more clouds, especially earlier, will limit them. Our forecast of 86 is assuming the better opportunity for some occasional sun in the first half of the day, but if it trends cloudier we’ll bring that number back a few degrees. Sunday night will also be warm with a low of 64 degrees. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Have a great weekend and keep tabs on our forecast right here!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.