Special waste drop-off day in Bridgeport Twp

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - If you have any unwanted, unused hazardous chemicals or other waste around your home, you have a chance to properly dispose of it Saturday, June 24.

In Bridgeport Township, Mid Michigan Waste Authority (MMWA) is hosting a special waste drop-off day at 6817 Dixie Hwy from 8 a.m. to noon.

Every year, MMWA coordinates special drop-off days for household waste including paint, electronics, pesticides, nail polish, batter fluids, pool chemicals, fertilizer, oil, grease and more.

The program runs from April through September and is free to residents of Saginaw County, Bethany Township, Village of Breckenridge, and Wheeler Township. MMWA said it cannot accept waste from businesses, farms, schools, or non-profits.

It does require you to make an appointment. Go to recyclemotion.org or call 989-781-9555.

