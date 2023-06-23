Whitmer declares June 22-25 as June Jubilee

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared June 22 through June 25 as June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom in Michigan.

The state said June Jubilee is a commemoration of the historic events that have shaped our nation’s progress toward equality and civil rights.

On June 23, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took part in the Freedom March down Woodward Avenue in Detroit and gave a speech to advance freedom and civil rights.

“Today, I am proud to proclaim June Jubilee in Michigan to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate the efforts of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP,” Whitmer said. “This year marks 60 years since Dr. King debuted his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech right here in Detroit. Together we have strived to live up the ideals he laid out decades ago by facing racial disparities in health care, education, housing, and so much more head on.”

Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of Detroit NAACP, said June Jubilee serves as a reminder that the work of Martin Luther King Jr. is not done.

“We must not leave him on the mountaintop dreaming but bring him back down into the valley where we can be seen working,” Anthony said. “This historic occasion is for all the people who believe that an injustice to anyone, anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Dr. King believed this and so do we. You may not have been there in 1963, 1993, 2003, or 2013, but you can be there in 2023 and be on the scene for freedom, civil rights, and human dignity. This is our time.”

Whitmer said during this commemoration, she encourages all Michiganders to participate in events and activities that celebrate and promote freedom, diversity, and social justice.

