Wings Over Flint at Bishop Airport

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Wings Over Flint will fly over Bishop International Airport on Saturday, June 24, marking the first air show there in more than 30 years.

“This is the first air show in Flint in 32 years which blows my mind and we’re really excited to be a part of it,” said Brent Handy, the team lead for Northern Stars.

The Wings Over Flint airshow is coming to Flint Bishop Airport this weekend, June 24-25.

The 2-day event will feature numerous nationally recognized performers who will put on a thrilling must-see show.

“They got a great lineup this weekend. We’ve got the Golden Knights starting out the air show with the sky diving. We got a formation team here. We got some barnstormer style aerobatics, some unlimited stuff, we’ve got some jets coming in and then my funny little backwards airplane just plays in with the variety of the show making it an amazing weekend,” said Kyle Fowler with Go EZ Aerobatics.

With a total of 10 performers, guests can get ready for hours of non-stop entertainment. The event will also include static displays, exhibits, and kid entertainment.

Some of the performers said the show will also be a learning experience for the audience.

“These air shows are awesome,” said Rafael Torres with the U.S. Army. “The thing is you get to interact with the crowd usually after the jump. But the biggest thing is we get to bridge the gap between the U.S. Army and the American people.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring ear plugs, sunglasses, and a lawn chair for the electrifying show.

“We do a mix of precision style, military style formation flying mixed with a bit of sport aerobatics where we really kind of expand on what this aircraft can do as far as like, dynamic maneuver,” Handy said.

Flying starts at noon on Saturday, June 24, but other activities start at 10 a.m.

“Come out and enjoy. It’s going to be two days of great fun,” said Nino Sapone, the chief executive officer for Bishop Airport.

Gates for Wings Over Flint open at 9 a.m.

For more information on this weekend’s event, head to the Wings Over Flint website.

