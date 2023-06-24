Heart of Saginaw severely damaged in fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A nonprofit dedicated to lifting up inner-city youth was severely damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

On Friday, June 23 about 2:52 p.m., firefighters from the Saginaw Fire Department responded to the Heart of Saginaw nonprofit on South 14th Street, said Capt. Brad Luczak.

The faith-based organization provides groceries, clothing, furniture, hot meals, and mentoring to area children.

Luczak said the two-story building suffered severe damage, but no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Heart of Saginaw said it will be temporarily closed, but it is making plans to rebuild.

“We suffered a great loss today, but we will rebuild,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “Please be praying for our families that depend on us; many cannot make it from week to week.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

