Hot and muggy Saturday, chance for strong to severe storms Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are already souring well into the middle 70s for much of Mid-Michigan at this hour, making for a rather warm start to our Saturday. Combine this with sunshine, light winds and some slightly higher humidity and we are in store for a hot day. As we head into the afternoon, expect skies to become most sunny with a few pop up puffy cumulus clouds. Temperatures will warm well into the middle and upper 80s for much of the area, with a few areas possibly heading towards 90 in southwestern Mid-Michigan. Winds will remain lighter and humidity should stay on the higher end, thus a hot and muggy afternoon is in store.

We should stay dry today, though a chance does exist for perhaps 1 or 2 pop up showers during the early and middle evening. These showers would likely only last for 30 mins or less, bringing brief moderate downpours. Again though, 90% of us will be dry today.

This evening any showers that do develop will come to an end leaving us with a dry overnight period. Skies should remain generally clear through early tomorrow morning before gradually filling in during the morning hours. Lows tonight fall into the middle-lower 60s.

TOMORROW:

Expect a dry start to tomorrow morning with gradually increasing clouds and quickly warming temperatures once again. The humidity will hold on through your Sunday as well. Clouds will gradually increase through the morning ahead of incoming showers and thunderstorms, of which we could have a few rounds of. Temperatures will warm back into the middle, and maybe even upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Round 1 could be as early as 8-9am as a disturbance will move through the area -- but at this time, I expect most of us to miss out on any rain chances with this first round.

Round 2 should move through during the late morning and (more likely) during early afternoon bringing a better chance of showers and storms to the whole of Mid-Michigan, though the best chance looks to be for folks near Alma, up to the Tri-Cities and north of the Saginaw Bay. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the round.

Round 3 will be the final round, more than likely between 4pm and 8pm. If the atmosphere holds the favorable conditions long enough, then we should have yet another chance for showers and strong-severe storms for all of Mid-Michigan this time around. Once this finally leaves the area during the later evening, additional showers and perhaps a few storms will be possible off and on through the night.

Heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning will be the main hazards for any stronger of severe storms. Some smaller risks include some hail, perhaps up to severe size (1 inch) and an isolated tornado (though that chance is currently low at this time).

