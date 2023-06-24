Mt. Pleasant police investigation pedestrian, car accident

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mount Pleasant Police arrived at the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the incident happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. on June 24.

The incident happened around West High Street and South Henry Street.

Police said when they arrived the 31-year-old woman was dead.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old male, from Mount Pleasant was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-773-1000 or to remain anonymous call 989-779-9111.

