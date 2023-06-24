Mt. Pleasant police investigation pedestrian, car accident
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mount Pleasant Police arrived at the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian.
Police said the incident happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. on June 24.
The incident happened around West High Street and South Henry Street.
Police said when they arrived the 31-year-old woman was dead.
The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old male, from Mount Pleasant was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 989-773-1000 or to remain anonymous call 989-779-9111.
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.