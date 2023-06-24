Mt. Pleasant police investigation pedestrian, car accident

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mount Pleasant Police arrived at the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the incident happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. on June 24.

The incident happened around West High Street and South Henry Street.

Police said when they arrived the 31-year-old woman was dead.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old male, from Mount Pleasant was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-773-1000 or to remain anonymous call 989-779-9111.

Read Next:
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Saginaw Police
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
Megan Drumhiller
Bay City Polish festival kicks off
The St. Stan’s Polish Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 22.
Flushing Twp woman found dead in her home; suspect in custody
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Flushing Twp woman found dead in her home; suspect in custody
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Megan Drumhiller
‘I miss you’: Family seeking answers on daughter’s murder
The St. Stan’s Polish Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 22.
Bay City Polish festival kicks off

Latest News

TV5 news update: Saturday morning, June 24
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Saginaw shooting among partygoers
Heart of Saginaw was severely damaged in fire.
Heart of Saginaw severely damaged in fire