Saginaw shooting, two dead and several injured

The shooting remains under investigation.
By Hannah Jewell and Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Neighbors clean up trash after a street party of more than 300 attendees turned into a mass shooting overnight in the area of Fourth and Johnson Street.

Hannah Jewell talked to partygoers living in the neighborhood about how this unfolded and who is responsible as police continue their search for suspects.

12 people were shot, three were hit by cars, and two other people were killed at the street party overnight.

An unnamed witness told TV5 “It was outsiders, and it wasn’t a drive by, it was someone in the crowd.”

Among the 15 injured, two people died, a 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

“It was good vibes. Like, imagine if you were in South Miami. It was cool like that. Good vibes. From there to there. It was cool. Traffic was good, everything was good,” Anonymous said.

According to Michigan State Police, they and Saginaw Police monitored the growing crowd throughout Friday evening.

“Around 12 o’clock that’s when the outsiders ruined it for everybody,” said Anonymous.

Lieutenant Kim Vetter of Michigan State Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

MSP said they found five different casings at the scene.

“It is believed there are multiple shooters involved in this incident however this was not a targeted shooting,” said Vetter.

Neighbors say they heard more than 100 shots.

“Most of the people that were here are from this neighborhood,” Anonymous said.

Many were disappointed at how the party was ruined by violence.

“Everybody was having a nice time, so we didn’t even think to look for anything like that,” said Anonymous.

Cleanup continued throughout the day and neighbors say some of the people who were injured, were innocent bystanders.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Saginaw Police.

Read Next:
Mt. Pleasant police investigation pedestrian, car accident
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Saginaw Police
Wings Over Flint at Bishop Airport
Wings Over Flint will fly over Bishop International Airport on Saturday, June 24, marking the...
Judge orders Oxford school shooter to remain in jail
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Flushing Twp woman found dead in her home; suspect in custody
Heart of Saginaw was severely damaged in fire.
Heart of Saginaw severely damaged in fire
Ethan Crumbley
Judge orders Oxford school shooter to remain in jail

Latest News

Mt. Pleasant police investigation pedestrian, car accident
TV5 news update: Saturday morning, June 24
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Saginaw shooting among partygoers