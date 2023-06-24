Saginaw shooting, two dead and several injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Neighbors clean up trash after a street party of more than 300 attendees turned into a mass shooting overnight in the area of Fourth and Johnson Street.

Hannah Jewell talked to partygoers living in the neighborhood about how this unfolded and who is responsible as police continue their search for suspects.

12 people were shot, three were hit by cars, and two other people were killed at the street party overnight.

An unnamed witness told TV5 “It was outsiders, and it wasn’t a drive by, it was someone in the crowd.”

Among the 15 injured, two people died, a 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

“It was good vibes. Like, imagine if you were in South Miami. It was cool like that. Good vibes. From there to there. It was cool. Traffic was good, everything was good,” Anonymous said.

According to Michigan State Police, they and Saginaw Police monitored the growing crowd throughout Friday evening.

“Around 12 o’clock that’s when the outsiders ruined it for everybody,” said Anonymous.

Lieutenant Kim Vetter of Michigan State Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

MSP said they found five different casings at the scene.

“It is believed there are multiple shooters involved in this incident however this was not a targeted shooting,” said Vetter.

Neighbors say they heard more than 100 shots.

“Most of the people that were here are from this neighborhood,” Anonymous said.

Many were disappointed at how the party was ruined by violence.

“Everybody was having a nice time, so we didn’t even think to look for anything like that,” said Anonymous.

Cleanup continued throughout the day and neighbors say some of the people who were injured, were innocent bystanders.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Saginaw Police.

