Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among party goers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple agencies are investigating a crime scene in Saginaw after several people were injured.

The investigation started early morning Saturday, June 24, at the intersection of 4th and Johnson.

Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police have the scene blocked off, closing down the roads.

According to MSP, after shots were fired among the 200-plus party goes, several were shot or struck by cars.

Police are still investigating, and MSP said there is no threat to the public.

Saginaw PD, MSP Detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and MSP AViations remain on the scene.

