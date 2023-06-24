Twins seek to prolong win streak, take on the Tigers

The Minnesota Twins aim to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by Matt Vierling during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Minnesota Twins (39-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-42, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -158, Tigers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 32-42 overall and 17-20 in home games. The Tigers are 24-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 39-38 record overall and a 16-19 record in road games. The Twins have hit 100 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .426. Matt Vierling is 11-for-28 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Twins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

