Flushing man charged with wife’s murder

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flushing Township man was charged by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for the murder of his wife after her body was discovered by police.

On Saturday, June 24 Prosecutor David Leyton announced the charges against Jeramie Lee Edenburn, 44 with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his wife Jennifer Louise Edenburn, 29.

According to police, they found Mrs. Edenburn’s body in their home. On June 20 Flushing police responded to a missing person report in the northern part of Flushing.

According to police, they found the body inside the home with stab wounds.

“The police presented us with probable cause evidence and we will provide additional details when we get to court,” said Leyton.

Mr. Edburn will be arraigned in 67th District Court.

