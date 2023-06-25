Quiet night ahead followed by strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Expect conditions to remain quite through the rest of the evening and through the overnight hours. Winds will remain light this evening and skies should be mostly clear with a few passing clouds and some haze. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 70s into the middle-lower 60s by early tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will feature 3 opportunities for rain in Mid-Michigan. Here is a break down of them one by one.

1. Round #1 will be a very low chance for some light showers during the middle morning hours. I do not expect severe weather, of any thunderstorms for that matter during this first round. At this time I would expect only a few showers, more isolated, leaving most of the area dry.

2. Round #2 should move through during the early afternoon hours. Once again, the chance for rain during this round will also be a little on the lower side for most folks, but areas north of the Saginaw Bay should have a good chance. Heavier showers and storms will be possible. Some lower-end and isolated severe weather will be possible during this round.

3. The 3rd round, or ‘main show’ will be during the later afternoon and early evening, particularly around dinner-time (of course depending on your location, and when you eat dinner I suppose). This will be the best chance for heavy rainfall, lightning, and severe weather. The best chance for stronger-severe storms will exist for folks south of the Saginaw Bay. This round will likely be strongest between US-127 and I-75, gradually weakening as it heads east-northward into the Thumb.

The risk for severe weather will include damaging wind gusts, hail up to 1″ and perhaps an isolated tornado.

After the ‘main show’, additional showers and weaker storms will be possible off and on through the rest of the overnight hours and throughout Monday.

