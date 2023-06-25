Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are quickly warming through the 70s this morning as ‘round 1′ of showers is moving over us. Most of Mid-Michigan has been dry during this round, just as expected, but cloud cover associated with that round is still lingering over the area. We have 2 additional rounds possible late this afternoon:

Round #2 should move through during the early afternoon hours, generally between 1 & 4pm from west to northeast. The chance for rain during this round will also be a little on the lower side for most folks, but areas north of the Saginaw Bay should have a good chance as some of the heavier rain, and a better chance at seeing thunderstorms rather than just ordinary showers. Some of these storms may be heavy of perhaps low-end severe.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Round #3, or ‘main show’ will be during the later afternoon and early evening, particularly between 4p and 9p from west to east. This will be the best chance for heavy rainfall, lightning, and severe weather for folks near and south of the Saginaw Bay. This round will likely be strongest between US-127 and I-75, gradually weakening as it heads east-northward into the Thumb. While it may be weakening some during its trek across the area, severe weather will be possible for the entire area.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

In addition to heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, additional risks for severe weather include...

Damaging straight-line wind gusts of 60-70mph

Large hail up to or possibly over 1″ (quarter sized)

Brief and weak tornadoes (quick spin ups as the line of storms passes over)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

After the ‘main show’ during the early and middle evening, additional showers and weaker storms will be possible off and on through the rest of the overnight hours and throughout Monday. Heavier downpours and some thunder will be possible but I currently do not expect severe weather after the ‘main show’ moves through.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.