3 people die in stabbing attack, Massachusetts police say

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex District Attorney, warned people to make sure they are secure after a triple stabbing. (Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WCVB) - Massachusetts authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

Newton police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning by a person who knew the victims.

The three people suffered stab injuries and blunt force trauma.

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.(Source: WCVB/CNN)

Their identities have not been released, but officials said two of the victims celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

According to a preliminary probe, it appears there were signs of forced entry into the house.

Officials said they are also looking into a recent break-in less than a mile from the crime scene.

So far there’s no word if the two intrusions are related.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016

Latest News

Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California
Generic photo of a nurse
Tentative contract agreement reached for McLaren Lapeer nurses
Expect some delays and slow downs on I-75 in Genesee County this week.
Single-lane closures expected on I-75 in Genesee County
Expect some delays and slow downs on I-75 in Genesee County this week.
Single-lane closures expected this week on I-75 in Genesee County
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states