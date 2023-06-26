4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia officials said a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a lodge on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police said SkyLynn Brewer died during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan.

Troopers said SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the drowning.

First responders said it was too late to save the child by the time they arrived.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

Attempts to resuscitate SkyLynn were made, and she was taken to the hospital where efforts were continued but none were successful.

An autopsy will be conducted in Charleston to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Jermaine Edenburn
Flushing man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
High-speed internet is a necessity, Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
As inflation cools, its impact could be felt for years to come
As inflation cools, its impact could be felt for years to come
As inflation cools, its impact could be felt for years to come
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
Mid-Michigan Student Heads to National Competition