AAA expects record-breaking traveling for 4th of July weekend

Travel
Travel(Cropped Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0 and Cutout John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 4th of July is right around the corner, and AAA said Michiganders will travel in record numbers this year.

AAA estimated that 1.7 million Michigan residents would travel 50 miles or more to get to their independence day destination from June 30 to July 4—that’s 76,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high set last year across the country.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

1.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel by car, and about 70,000 Michiganders by air.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
Jermaine Edenburn
Flushing man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

Lead pipe replacement in Flint
Hearing scheduled in case over Flint lead pipe replacement
Teen who killed 4 at Oxford High School is showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, June 26
McLaren Lapeer Nurses reach tentative agreement
Michigan Cream & Sugar "Old Town" location
Lt. Gov. visits 2 small businesses opening soon in ‘Old Town’