Authorities warn Shiawassee County residents of scammers selling fake jewelry

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Shiawassee County officials is warning residents of an in-person scam occurring within the county.

Police said a man and a woman of Indian descent traveling in a black Infiniti SUV with a Louisiana plate had been approaching people, saying they ran out of gas or money and had some gold jewelry to sell.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the jewelry they sell is fake.

Police said if anyone sees a black Infiniti SUV with a Louisiana plate, call (989) 743-9111.

