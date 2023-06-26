FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Flint Township police officers, along with a Flint towing company, rescued a baby raccoon on Monday morning.

Officer McCallum and Officer Jacobs heard crying from the police department’s dumpster and attempted to locate the source, the police department said.

According to the police department, the two officers continued to search and eventually found a baby raccoon stuck in a small hole in the dumpster.

Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster (WNEM)

The officers contacted Road Runner Towing, the police department said, adding an employee of the towing company cut a hole in the dumpster and freed the raccoon.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.