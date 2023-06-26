Commissioner nomination petitions start in Mt. Pleasant

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Nominating petition submissions for the Mt. Pleasant city commissioner’s office are being accepted starting Monday, June 26.

Two city commission positions are available for the term Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2026. Current Commissioners Brian Assmann and Brian Chapman’s terms are up Dec. 31, 2023.

The petitions are available at the clerk’s office at City Hall at 320 West Broadway St., in Mt. Pleasant from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The petitions must contain no less than 50 signatures and no more than 80 signatures of registered city voters.

When the petition is filled out, submit the paperwork with the City Clerk. The office will collect petitions starting Monday, June 26 until Tuesday, July 25. The deadline is 4 p.m.

The city election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

