Flint mayor to host meeting for vacant council position

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a 7th Ward meeting on Thursday, June 29 to address the city council vacancy process.

A new councilmember will be chosen after 7th Ward Councilmember Allie Herkenroder announced her resignation. Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the process to fill the vacancy and ask questions.

Herkenroder announced June 8 she will resign her seat effective July 1.

“I want to make sure 7th Ward residents know that I am continuing to advocate their interests, and this administration will not let them go unrepresented on the Flint City Council,” Neeley said. “Residents deserve to have a voice in this process, and we will come together next Thursday to ensure that residents can engage directly with their city government.”

The meeting is at the Mott Community College Regional Technology Center Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a presentation by the mayor and other city officials.

A map to the location can be found on Mott Community College’s website. All 7th Ward residents are invited to attend the community meeting.

