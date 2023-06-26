Flint mayor to host meeting for vacant council position

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a 7th Ward meeting on Thursday, June 29 to address the city council vacancy process.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a 7th Ward meeting on Thursday, June 29 to address the city council vacancy process.

A new councilmember will be chosen after 7th Ward Councilmember Allie Herkenroder announced her resignation. Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the process to fill the vacancy and ask questions.

Herkenroder announced June 8 she will resign her seat effective July 1.

“I want to make sure 7th Ward residents know that I am continuing to advocate their interests, and this administration will not let them go unrepresented on the Flint City Council,” Neeley said. “Residents deserve to have a voice in this process, and we will come together next Thursday to ensure that residents can engage directly with their city government.”

The meeting is at the Mott Community College Regional Technology Center Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a presentation by the mayor and other city officials.

A map to the location can be found on Mott Community College’s website. All 7th Ward residents are invited to attend the community meeting.

Read Next:
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
The alligator leapt onto shore.
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Police Scene
Clio native serves U.S. Navy on largest master jet base
Nathanial Bailey
Grand Blanc native serves the U.S. Navy’s largest jet base
Tyler Shaber

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016

Latest News

Generic photo of a nurse
Tentative contract agreement reached for McLaren Lapeer nurses
Expect some delays and slow downs on I-75 in Genesee County this week.
Single-lane closures expected on I-75 in Genesee County
Expect some delays and slow downs on I-75 in Genesee County this week.
Single-lane closures expected this week on I-75 in Genesee County
With almost 20 years experience, Cole is looking to succeed Judge Dorene S. Allen, who will...
Midland attorney announces candidacy for probate judge