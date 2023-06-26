Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says

Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden loss of a sheriff’s deputy Sunday.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to learn Deputy Sheriff Anthony Fedewa died June 25 after a brief illness.

“Deputy Fedewa led a life of service as a leader in our Corrections Division and in the United States Army,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said their hearts are with Fedewa’s family and corrections family in this time of great loss.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Saginaw shooting, two dead and several injured
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016

Latest News

Jermaine Edenburn
Flushing man charged with wife’s murder
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, June 25
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The...
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
TV5 News Update: Saturday evening, June 24