Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden loss of a sheriff’s deputy Sunday.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to learn Deputy Sheriff Anthony Fedewa died June 25 after a brief illness.

“Deputy Fedewa led a life of service as a leader in our Corrections Division and in the United States Army,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said their hearts are with Fedewa’s family and corrections family in this time of great loss.

No other details have been released.

