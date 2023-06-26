Hearing scheduled in case over Flint lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hearing will be happening this week in the ongoing court case over lead pipes in the city of Flint.

A federal judge gave the city until Aug. 1 to finish the removal and replacement of pipes.

The city has already missed multiple deadlines.

In May, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said nearly 1,100 households were left, 275 agreed to replacement, and 93 said no. Hundreds did not respond.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

