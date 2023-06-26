‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.

The man went to the St. Stan’s Polish Festival in Bay City and said he was kicked out within minutes of walking in, claiming he was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

“I was honestly just kind of shocked because I did not expect it,” said Michael Flores.

Flores said he and a friend went to the St. Stan’s Polish Festival on Saturday, June 24 to have a good time, but that time was cut short.

“We were maybe there for about 10 minutes seeing what they had and the rides and the concessions and we decided we wanted an elephant ear, and we got in line and were essentially approached by security who had mentioned that there were complaints regarding my outfit. That they didn’t feel it was appropriate for a Catholic-held event. And they told me that I can change and come back but I had to leave,” Flores said.

He said there were women at the event dressed in less and he believes he was only targeted because of his sexuality.

“It was just a denim romper. Covered, I had buttoned up to here probably, and shorts. It was just a one-piece,” Flores explained.

Flores said though he doesn’t plan to attend the festival again, he hopes they will consider updating their policies to be more inclusive in the future.

“It does feel kind of wrong especially during Pride month. I don’t feel it should be something that could be just swept under the rug. It’s exciting to know that people have my back about it or see that it is an issue,” he said.

TV5 reached out to St. Stan’s organizers and although they were unavailable to speak on camera, they told TV5 they are non-biased and they hire outside security to make those decisions, adding Flores was not the only one asked to leave the event.

St. Stan’s said they want to apologize for offending anyone, adding they will work closer with security in the future.

