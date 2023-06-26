‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit

A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his pride outfit.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.

The man went to the St. Stan’s Polish Festival in Bay City and said he was kicked out within minutes of walking in, claiming he was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

“I was honestly just kind of shocked because I did not expect it,” said Michael Flores.

Flores said he and a friend went to the St. Stan’s Polish Festival on Saturday, June 24 to have a good time, but that time was cut short.

“We were maybe there for about 10 minutes seeing what they had and the rides and the concessions and we decided we wanted an elephant ear, and we got in line and were essentially approached by security who had mentioned that there were complaints regarding my outfit. That they didn’t feel it was appropriate for a Catholic-held event. And they told me that I can change and come back but I had to leave,” Flores said.

He said there were women at the event dressed in less and he believes he was only targeted because of his sexuality.

“It was just a denim romper. Covered, I had buttoned up to here probably, and shorts. It was just a one-piece,” Flores explained.

Flores said though he doesn’t plan to attend the festival again, he hopes they will consider updating their policies to be more inclusive in the future.

“It does feel kind of wrong especially during Pride month. I don’t feel it should be something that could be just swept under the rug. It’s exciting to know that people have my back about it or see that it is an issue,” he said.

TV5 reached out to St. Stan’s organizers and although they were unavailable to speak on camera, they told TV5 they are non-biased and they hire outside security to make those decisions, adding Flores was not the only one asked to leave the event.

St. Stan’s said they want to apologize for offending anyone, adding they will work closer with security in the future.

Read next:
Local veterans, students build doghouses for community
A partnership between veterans and students is providing shelter for local pets.
Saginaw to unveil new mural
Preparations are underway in Saginaw for a massive new mural.
STARS: Potter Street Station chosen as new headquarters
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw
Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster
Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Jermaine Edenburn
Flushing man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, June 26
One Week, One Street
One Week, One Street starts latest project
One Week, One Street starts latest project
Police teach kids about safety, crime prevention