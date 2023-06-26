Local veterans, students build doghouses for community

A partnership between veterans and students is providing shelter for local pets.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A partnership between veterans and students is providing shelter for local pets.

The Bay Veterans Foundation teamed up with students from Bay City Eastern High School to build three doghouses for the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Members of the Bay Veterans Foundation said the students had no prior experience with building and woodworking.

“This is the handy work of folks who have never really used a hammer or saw. It gives us a chance to interact with the young students who have never had the opportunity to do this kind of work, so we’re very proud of them,” said Keith Markstrom, the president of the Bay Veterans Foundation.

The doghouses will be available for free to people in the community who need them.

If your pet is in need of shelter, you’re encouraged to call the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Read next:
Saginaw to unveil new mural
Preparations are underway in Saginaw for a massive new mural.
Teen who killed 4 at Oxford High School is showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail
Ethan Crumbley
Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster
Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster
STARS: Potter Street Station chosen as new headquarters
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Jermaine Edenburn
Flushing man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

Local veterans, students build doghouses for community
Saginaw to unveil new mural
Community leaders talk small business growth in ‘Old Town’
"Ghostbusters" School Supply Drive