Local veterans, students build doghouses for community

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A partnership between veterans and students is providing shelter for local pets.

The Bay Veterans Foundation teamed up with students from Bay City Eastern High School to build three doghouses for the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Members of the Bay Veterans Foundation said the students had no prior experience with building and woodworking.

“This is the handy work of folks who have never really used a hammer or saw. It gives us a chance to interact with the young students who have never had the opportunity to do this kind of work, so we’re very proud of them,” said Keith Markstrom, the president of the Bay Veterans Foundation.

The doghouses will be available for free to people in the community who need them.

If your pet is in need of shelter, you’re encouraged to call the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

