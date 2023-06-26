Lt. Gov. visits 2 small businesses opening soon in ‘Old Town’

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited two small businesses that are opening soon in Saginaw on Monday, June 26.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited two small businesses that are opening soon in Saginaw on Monday, June 26.

The small businesses in “Old Town” are Gee’Ques Wood Smoked Barbecue and Michigan Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Company. Both businesses received funding from the Match on Main grant program.

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and I are proud to do everything in our power to give people with ideas and energy, small business owners, a chance to be successful.,” Gilchrist said.

The program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation awards grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

Gilchrist was joined by other local leaders including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Rep. Amos O’Neal, and Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet.

