Lt. Gov. visits 2 small businesses opening soon in ‘Old Town’

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited two small businesses that are opening soon in Saginaw on Monday, June 26.

The small businesses in “Old Town” are Gee’Ques Wood Smoked Barbecue and Michigan Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Company. Both businesses received funding from the Match on Main grant program.

Related: Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and I are proud to do everything in our power to give people with ideas and energy, small business owners, a chance to be successful.,” Gilchrist said.

The program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation awards grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

Gilchrist was joined by other local leaders including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Rep. Amos O’Neal, and Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.