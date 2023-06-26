Midland attorney announces candidacy for probate judge

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland attorney Angela Cole has filed to run for Midland County Probate Court Judge in the next election, according to a press release from her law office.

With almost 20 years’ experience, Cole is looking to succeed Judge Dorene S. Allen, who will retire from the bench at the end of 2024.

“I have made the decision to run for Probate Judge in Midland County because I believe it’s crucial to have the right person in that seat. The role requires a deep commitment to serving the most vulnerable members of our community and I have the temperament, experience, and personality to serve them well,” Cole said. “Running for Probate Judge is all about continuing my service to the Midland community; and with my background and skillset, I am the perfect fit to be Midland’s next probate judge.”

Cole has law offices in both Midland and Sanford. Her office said she is a well-known legal advocate for children and the underserved. In 2018, Cole founded the non-profit Affordable Legal Care, and serves as executive director. She spent several years in Midland Probate Court, making decisions in juvenile delinquency and child abuse and neglect cases. She also served as magistrate with the 75th District Court and was the deputy trial court administrator for the 42nd Circuit Midland County Court - Family Division.

Before joining the county, Cole was a Dow Corning corporate attorney and a judicial law clerk for Honorable Paul J. Clulo and Honorable Thomas L. Ludington at the 42nd Circuit Court in Midland County. She’s also an adjunct professor at Delta College.

She has degrees from Delta College and Northwood University and she received her law degree from Michigan State University - College of Law. She grew up in Midland County and raised her three sons there, establishing deep roots she said makes her more invested in the community.

Cole also stepped up during the 2020 dam failures, which caused historic flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties. She helped coordinate community efforts, such as bringing meals to those in need, providing free legal services, coordinating donations and more.

