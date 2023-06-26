One Week, One Street starts latest project

A Saginaw neighborhood is getting a face lift as One Week, One Street works on its latest revitalization project.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week volunteers have their eyes set on cleaning up Hazelwood Avenue from Hess Avenue to show love for their neighbors and community.

“We want people in Saginaw to prosper and their neighborhood to not have blight,” said Tamara Kilda, the director of One Week, One Street. “If that means helping them with repairs, porch step repairs, or trees coming down, we will do that.”

Getting there was rough after the non-profit group had their trailer stolen earlier this year, but they credit TV5 with helping get the word out about their need for tools.

The revitalization project will close Elmwood Avenue and Gallagher Street from Hess Avenue and Sheridan Avenue until 4 p.m. Friday. June 30.

