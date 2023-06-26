Police teach kids about safety, crime prevention

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Kids in Genesee County are learning about safety, crime prevention, and more at Camp Safety.

The Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments teamed up with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders in the area for the one-day-long safety event on Monday.

Camp Safety gives third through fifth graders at Grand Blanc Community Schools a chance to meet first responders and learn valuable life lessons.

“Team building, how to call 911 properly, how to be a good witness, some first aid, CPR, a K-9 demonstration,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Officer John Strom. “We have a smokehouse over here to simulate a house fire. So the kids can create a house plan so they can get out safely.”

The 5th annual Camp Safety continues Tuesday with a new group of 25 kids.

Read next:
Michigan receiving more than $1.5 billion to deploy high-speed internet infrastructure
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laingsburg community holds vigil remembering 2 teens killed in crash
Laingsburg community holds vigil remembering two teenage boys killed in crash
Tentative contract agreement reached for McLaren Lapeer nurses
As hospitals across the country continue to find themselves short-staffed, picketing nurses in...
Hearing scheduled in case over Flint lead pipe replacement
City of Flint Municipal Center

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
Jermaine Edenburn
Flushing man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster
Baby raccoon rescued from dumpster
Michigan receiving more than $1.5 billion to deploy high-speed internet infrastructure
Lead pipe replacement in Flint
Hearing scheduled in case over Flint lead pipe replacement
Teen who killed 4 at Oxford High School is showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail