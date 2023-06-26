Police teach kids about safety, crime prevention

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Kids in Genesee County are learning about safety, crime prevention, and more at Camp Safety.

The Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments teamed up with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders in the area for the one-day-long safety event on Monday.

Camp Safety gives third through fifth graders at Grand Blanc Community Schools a chance to meet first responders and learn valuable life lessons.

“Team building, how to call 911 properly, how to be a good witness, some first aid, CPR, a K-9 demonstration,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Officer John Strom. “We have a smokehouse over here to simulate a house fire. So the kids can create a house plan so they can get out safely.”

The 5th annual Camp Safety continues Tuesday with a new group of 25 kids.

