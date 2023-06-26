Saginaw man dead after car chase with police

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is dead after crashing into a tree after he fled from police, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, June 25 at 9:22 p.m., a deputy from the sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Albany Street and Wilkins Street in Spaulding Township, the sheriff’s office said, adding the driver - 33-year-old Tony Jacquelle Boggs of Saginaw - refused to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Boggs lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of S. Washington Road and Banner Street, where he crashed into a tree.

Boggs suffered injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the crash.

