Saginaw to unveil new mural

Preparations are underway in Saginaw for a massive new mural.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Preparations are underway in Saginaw for a massive new mural.

The tribute will honor Saginaw native Jim Letherer, a civil rights activist who walked on crutches the entire 54 miles of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights.

The unveiling of the mural by Kevin Burdick will happen on Friday, June 30 at 12 p.m. at 301 East Genesee Avenue.

The tribute was made possible with the Great Mural Project and the NAACP.

