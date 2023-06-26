Scattered rain remains Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Much-needed rainfall has been returning to Mid-Michigan! There was a line of storms that brought a good amount of rain on Sunday, this morning rainfall has been more isolated. We’re expecting today to turn back to scattered rain showers with the low pressure system spinning right over the lower peninsula. Any rain picked up will still be to our benefit!

Today

As of the 5 AM hour there is a shower containing light to moderate rain moving towards the Saginaw Bay. This is bringing that rain to Eastern Saginaw County and Western Tuscola County. We’ll see rain staying more isolated this morning, but the heating of the day will bring better coverage of rain during the afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms are going to be possible too, but nothing severe is expected today with these being more garden-variety storms.

Monday afternoon will see scattered rain showers over Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach into the lower 70s. This is after the cold front of our current low pressure passed through very late on Sunday. Dew points remain between 60 and 65 degrees, so it will continue to feel more sticky outside. The wind will also be southerly for most of the day before turning northwesterly by the late-day hours.

Highs today will reach up into the lower to middle 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

A few periods of isolated to scattered rain showers will remain tonight, otherwise many will see dry weather with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll fall to around 60 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Only a few showers remain Monday night. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Lingering showers will remain, but mostly during the morning hours. By the afternoon, clouds will start breaking up starting from the west so Clare, Mt. Pleasant and Alma might be able to catch some sun before the day eventually comes to an end!

A few lingering showers will be around Tuesday. (WNEM)

When all of the rain completely wraps up, we’re expecting totals to land generally between 0.25″ and 0.5″ from Monday and Tuesday. These numbers will be highly scattered, so some are definitely going to see more than others especially over short distances.

Monday & Tuesday will see a highly scattered 0.25" to 0.50". (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 72 degrees with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Dew points will be starting to go back down so you’ll feel lower humidity carrying through the day!

More lower 70s will be in place Tuesday. (WNEM)

Another chance of rain returns at the end of the workweek, take a look in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

