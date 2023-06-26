Showers pass through this evening, gradually move out Tuesday, poor air quality returns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It felt like a long wait, but we finally saw rain return over the weekend and it has stuck around through early this week.

There are widespread showers over the area this afternoon and early evening and if you have evening plans outdoors, while you may not need to cancel them, you may have to occasionally dodge these. Although we’ve seen reports of cold air funnels, which are generally harmless, no severe weather is expected tonight. Track any showers with our Interactive Radar.

Another thing we’re watching is poor air quality, which returns to the area tomorrow thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke. Air Quality Alerts are in place, and specific info can be found on our Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Although they’ll be a nuisance for any evening plans tonight, and you should keep an eye on things with thunder and lightning possible, along with occasional downpours and gusty wind, there is expected to be dry time in between these showers as they progressively roll through the region tonight. Don’t let your guard down if you keep your plans, but depending on your activity, you may be able to squeeze it in.

Lows are expected to drop into the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this evening, before dropping into the 50s and 60s overnight. Winds will be light, eventually turning to a westerly and northwesterly direction as the night goes along. There will be some mugginess, and with the light wind, fog doesn’t seem off the table.

Tuesday

Wildfire smoke is expected to move back into the area on Tuesday. (WNEM)

We’ve avoided wildfire smoke at times recently, but it appears that’s returning on Tuesday. Because of that, we have Air Quality Alerts in place for the entire TV5 viewing area on Tuesday. The air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups at least, and may reach into the unhealthy category for everyone at times. Limit your outdoor exposure if you can.

Scattered showers are expected, mainly in the morning on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Showers will continue through the first part of the day, gradually pulling off to the east as the day goes along and the low pulls away. The highest coverage of showers should be east of I-75 most of the morning, though there will still be some smaller chances in areas to the west initially, before dropping off by lunchtime if not sooner.

Additional rain on Tuesday should be less than 0.10″ for most.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be a mix of 60s and 70s on Tuesday, with winds coming out of a northwesterly direction. Those winds will be 10 to 20 miles per hour at their peak, with gusts occasionally near 25 miles per hour. Mugginess won’t be as bad on Tuesday as Monday, but you’ll still notice it. The bigger improvement there will come on Wednesday.

Skies will clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday, with overnight lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

