Single-lane closures expected on I-75 in Genesee County

A construction project on northbound and southbound I-75 in Genesee County will require single-lane closures set for three days this week.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Monday, June 26 from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., the northbound right lane of I-75 from Dort Highway to US-23 will be closed for construction, according to MDOT.

On Tuesday, June 27, the southbound left lane of I-75 will have a single-lane closure from US-23 to Dort Highway. It will be closed from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Then, on Wednesday, June 28, from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., northbound I-75 will have a single-lane closure again for the left lane. This will stretch from Dort Highway to US-23.

MDOT is asking drivers to be mindful and to expect some slowdowns in the area.

