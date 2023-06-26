Spirit announces 2023 home opener

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit announced its 2023 home opener on Monday.

The Spirit will take on the Sarnia Sting Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

“This is going to be one of the most thrilling seasons in Spirit history,” Spirit President Craig Goslin said. “September 30th will be Saginaw’s first chance lay eyes on the team working to bring them a Memorial Cup. We’re looking forward to showing off the updates and renovations to our already phenomenal building.”

The game will be the 121st time the two franchises meet. Saginaw carries a 60-51-5-4 record, with one tie, against the Sting during the regular season, the Spirit said.

The Spirit’s full schedule for the upcoming season will be announced at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

