Tentative contract agreement reached for McLaren Lapeer nurses

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - After months of bargaining, registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital reached a tentative contract agreement.

“Nurses care deeply about the future of our hospital and our patients,” said Carie Babcock, RN, a nurse at McLaren Lapeer and president of their local Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) bargaining unit. “That’s why we have stayed strong and united in advocating for what our patients need in terms of safe, high-quality care, and what nurses need to be able to do our jobs. This tentative agreement achieves our members’ goals when it comes to staffing the hospital safely and providing compensation that will recruit and retain nurses in our community.”

According to the union, about 250 RNs work at McLaren Lapeer and their previous contract expired May 9.

Nurses held an informational picket last month with more than 100 people to educate the public on the matter.

RELATED: McLaren Lapeer nurses vote to authorize strike

“We want to thank the community for supporting us – they understand that nurses’ working conditions are their care conditions,” said Ashley Witmer, nurse. “Through our solidarity over these past months and our willingness to do whatever it takes; my colleagues and I are acting collectively to put patients first.”

The tentative contract agreement was made public on Saturday, June 24 after being voted on. The agreement will only become final if ratified by the membership. A vote is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 and results will be released on Friday, June 30.

Read Next:
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
Police Scene
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
Delivery trucks will be equipped with air conditioning for the first time.
Nessel: Crack down on robocalls is working
On June 7, Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 27 other states in a movement against...
Police stepping up speed enforcement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Saginaw Police
Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016

Latest News

Expect some delays and slow downs on I-75 in Genesee County this week.
Single-lane closures expected on I-75 in Genesee County
Expect some delays and slow downs on I-75 in Genesee County this week.
Single-lane closures expected this week on I-75 in Genesee County
With almost 20 years experience, Cole is looking to succeed Judge Dorene S. Allen, who will...
Midland attorney announces candidacy for probate judge
City of Flint Municipal Center
Flint mayor to host meeting for vacant council position