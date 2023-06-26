Tentative contract agreement reached for McLaren Lapeer nurses

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - After months of bargaining, registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital reached a tentative contract agreement.

“Nurses care deeply about the future of our hospital and our patients,” said Carie Babcock, RN, a nurse at McLaren Lapeer and president of their local Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) bargaining unit. “That’s why we have stayed strong and united in advocating for what our patients need in terms of safe, high-quality care, and what nurses need to be able to do our jobs. This tentative agreement achieves our members’ goals when it comes to staffing the hospital safely and providing compensation that will recruit and retain nurses in our community.”

According to the union, about 250 RNs work at McLaren Lapeer and their previous contract expired May 9.

Nurses held an informational picket last month with more than 100 people to educate the public on the matter.

“We want to thank the community for supporting us – they understand that nurses’ working conditions are their care conditions,” said Ashley Witmer, nurse. “Through our solidarity over these past months and our willingness to do whatever it takes; my colleagues and I are acting collectively to put patients first.”

The tentative contract agreement was made public on Saturday, June 24 after being voted on. The agreement will only become final if ratified by the membership. A vote is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 and results will be released on Friday, June 30.

