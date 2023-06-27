Amazon Hub Delivery program launches in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Amazon launched its new Hub Delivery program in Saginaw on Monday, June 26.

The Hub Delivery program partners with small businesses to deliver Amazon packages.

Amazon chose Saginaw for Hub Delivery because it represents a flexible and unique way for partners to boost working with their existing staff. It is currently looking for businesses to partner with in in the city.

According to Amazon partners can make up to $27,000 annually.

